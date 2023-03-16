Lisa Marie Mitchell, 42, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Marie Mitchell, 42, of Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Cornwall Community Hospital.

Lisa was born on March 30, 1981, the daughter of Anita (Montour) Mitchell and the late Ronald L. Mitchell.  She first attended Mohawk School before graduating from Salmon River Central School.  She continued her education to be come a LPN, working for a time with Mohawk Council, Stor-Dun Lodge in Cornwall, and most recently Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility. Lisa enjoyed taking photos, hiking, shopping, and cherished the time she was able to “hang out” with her daughters.

Lisa is survived her daughters, Keeya Capton, a student at SUNY Potsdam and Avery Capton, a student at Salmon River; her mother and stepfather, Anita and Carl Mitchell of Akwesasne; her sisters, Lacy Mitchell (Michael King), Kirsty and Stevie LaFrance, and Shawna Mitchell; her brothers, Wade Mitchell (Janie Jamison) and Ross (Lauren) Mitchell; a niece, Aven; and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first grandchild.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Pat and Ann Mitchell and Thomas and Katherine Montour.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers beginning 12:00 PM Saturday until 9:00 AM Monday.  Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse with burial to follow in Solomon Road Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

