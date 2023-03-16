Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

