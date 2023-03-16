Marymargaret Griffith, 87, of Ogdensburg

Mar. 16, 2023
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Funeral services for  Marymargaret Griffith, 87, of Lovejoy Road, Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.  Mrs. Griffith died on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023, at her home following a long illness, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

