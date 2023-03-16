Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

By Andrea Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities say a 28-year-old mother from Mississippi and her 7-and-8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded beach on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

Authorities were alerted to the Sunday incident on the secluded beach in Cameron, Louisiana, when nearby residents spotted 28-year-old Samantha Alexander’s 3-year-old son walking alone on the beach. Jefferson County Justice of Peace Brad Burnett said the boy told the residents his mom went swimming.

The family was from Ethel, Mississippi, but Alexander’s husband worked in the area, KPLC reports.

Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded beach on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. The family was from Ethel, Mississippi.(Source: GoFundMe)

Alexander and her two daughters were recovered from the water in different locations along the breakwater rocks. Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said the tide was low upon their arrival, and they were found on the Gulf side of the rocks.

Alexander’s 9-year-old son, who was in the water, was rescued after waving down law enforcement, according to authorities.

The two girls were taken to a hospital in Port Arthur, Texas. Alexander and her son were transported to a hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On their GoFundMe page, the family said the 9-year-old boy has since been released from the hospital.

Johnson said Alexander must have seen the three children struggling in the water.

“Then, apparently the mother went out because she wouldn’t have left the 3-year-old by himself unless she had to,” Johnson said.

He described the conditions on Sunday as being unsafe for swimming.

The preliminary autopsies show the three died of drowning, according to Burnett.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson Bayou Fire Department and the Cameron Parish Ambulance District 2.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Watertown involving an Amish buggy injured at least one horse.
Driverless Amish buggy crashes in Watertown
Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
A barn was destroyed and livestock were killed in a fire Wednesday on Sawdy Road in the town of...
Barn destroyed, livestock killed in early morning fire
School bus driver on leave after crash injures Parishville-Hopkinton students
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless

Latest News

The Hammond girls' basketball team is heading to the state Class D Final Four this weekend.
Lady Red Devils aim for first state title in 15 years
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage when it crashed at Sacramento Executive...
FBI investigating attempted helicopter heist in California
Wake Up Weather
Only a small chance of rain or snow
A U.S. surveillance drone encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near the Crimean Peninsula.
RAW VIDEO: Russian fighter jet encounters US drone (no audio)