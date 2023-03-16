Only a small chance of rain or snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry today in much of the north country.

There’s a 20% to 30% chance of mixed precipitation today in Jefferson and Lewis counties. There’s a slightly greater chance — about 50% — in St. Lawrence County.

Highs will be around 40.

St. Patrick’s Day will be a wet one. There’s a 100% chance of on-and-off rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a 40% chance of snow on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s for those two days.

Spring starts after 5 p.m. on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The first full day of spring is Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

