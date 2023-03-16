Risk of showers tomorrow

By John Kubis
Mar. 15, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Weak low pressure will move in from the west tomorrow increasing the clouds and risk of rain and snow. Expect some clouds tonight with lows around 20.

Some rain and snow showers will move through the area tomorrow. Highs will be near 40.

Rain, along with some snow, is likely on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40′s.

Lake effect snow is expected this weekend.

