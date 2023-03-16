Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the white stuff

(WWNY) - It’s been a snowy week, but we make the most of it.

Just like Kelley Anderson’s Labradors do.

Matt Jobson had another idea for the snow: hooking up a team of sled dogs to go mushing in Alex Bay.

And Abbey St. Thomas gives us her perspective from a horseback ride in the woods.

Caught red-handed: a raccoon was a thief in the night, helping himself to Nancy Ward’s bird seed.

Lucas Resch captured a beautiful shot in LaFargeville using his drone.

And Emory Spivey decided to make a snowman while waiting for the bus on Fort Drum.

Finally, there’s a nice shot from our north country school musicals share space: Clifton-Fine Central School’s rendition of “Into the Woods Jr.”

Thanks for sharing your images on Send It To 7. Check out our Pics of the Week and High School Musical Season galleries below.

