Sherman Cota, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sherman Cota, 72, of West Main Street, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, NY.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

