St. Lawrence County receives federal disaster declaration for December blizzard

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for St. Lawrence County in the wake of the Christmastime blizzard that dumped feet of snow in parts of the north country.

That’s following a request Gov. Kathy Hochul made in February.

The declaration means the county is eligible for the federal Public Assistance Program, which provides funding to support the restoration of public infrastructure.

It’s not clear what how much aid the county will receive or what it will be used for. In January, Emergency Services Director Matt Denner said the county was hoping for help paying for overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages, such as to Ogdensburg’s waterfront.

The southwestern part of St. Lawrence County, for example, was hit hard by the blizzard. First responders used snowmobiles and ATVs to rescue motorists stranded by the storm and plows struggled to clear the roads.

Federal disaster declarations were also announced for Suffolk County on Long Island and Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties in western New York.

