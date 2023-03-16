Wing a step closer to being cleared of murder

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - He’s one step closer to being cleared of murder.

In St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday, 22-year-old Frederick Wing was released from probation supervision to a release under his own recognizance.

Wing was the suspect in the February 11 knifing death of Ronald Durham at a town of Gouverneur cemetery until new evidence led to the arrest of another man in the case.

Though Wing was immediately released, he was still under probation supervision until now.

The murder charge against him still exists though it’s expected to be officially dropped soon.

