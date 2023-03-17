“Annie” comes to LaFargeville this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - LaFargeville Central students will perform the popular musical “Annie” this weekend.

McKenna Autrey plays Grace Farrell and Mitchell Timerman is Oliver Warbucks. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at the school at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

General admission is $6. Tickets are available at the door.

