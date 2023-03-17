Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - By the time he got to high school, Harley Neaves was performing in two plays a year.

“I always enjoyed myself doing them, and it’s a fun thing to do.”

The Indian River theater performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He said he wants to pursue theater in the future, “as a hobby or maybe even a career.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.