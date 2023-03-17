Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves

Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - By the time he got to high school, Harley Neaves was performing in two plays a year.

“I always enjoyed myself doing them, and it’s a fun thing to do.”

The Indian River theater performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He said he wants to pursue theater in the future, “as a hobby or maybe even a career.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Frederick Wing, left, in court with his lawyer
Wing a step closer to being cleared of murder

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Harley Neaves
Career-Tech All-Star: Kailey Crump
Career-Tech All-Star: Kailey Crump
Career-Tech All-Star: Kailey Crump
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Natalie Waterman