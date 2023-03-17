Athlete of the Week: Aubree Smykla

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Copenhagen who helped to lead her team into sectionals. This super senior earns this week’s title.

Aubree Smykla had an outstanding season, averaging 20 points, 4 steals, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game. She scored her 1,000th point on February 16th against Sackets Harbor.

She came on strong for the golden knights the last 4 games, scoring 33 points against LaFargeville, 27 points versus Alexandria, 29 points against Sackets Harbor and 32 points versus Alexandria.

She was outstanding for Copenhagen.

Aubree is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 17, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

