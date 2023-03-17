The Cheese Store closing after 51 years

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - After more than five decades in business, The Cheese Store in the town of Hounsfield will be closing its doors.

Located on Route 3, the store has been selling cheese, cheese curd, and other local favorites like Croghan bologna for 51 years.

In a recent Facebook post, it announced its last day of business will be April 12 and thanked the community for its support throughout the years.

The store is owned and operated by the Jefferson County Bulk Milk Cooperative.

7 News was unable to reach the store manager to find out why the store is closing.

In a Facebook comment, The Cheese Store told customers to “please continue to watch our Facebook page for our future plans.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.