The Cheese Store closing after 51 years

The Cheese Store
The Cheese Store(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - After more than five decades in business, The Cheese Store in the town of Hounsfield will be closing its doors.

Located on Route 3, the store has been selling cheese, cheese curd, and other local favorites like Croghan bologna for 51 years.

In a recent Facebook post, it announced its last day of business will be April 12 and thanked the community for its support throughout the years.

The store is owned and operated by the Jefferson County Bulk Milk Cooperative.

7 News was unable to reach the store manager to find out why the store is closing.

In a Facebook comment, The Cheese Store told customers to “please continue to watch our Facebook page for our future plans.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Frederick Wing, left, in court with his lawyer
Wing a step closer to being cleared of murder

Latest News

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
Hops Spot
Hops Spot opens new location in Watertown
Solar panels
Solar farm could be built over old landfill in town of Potsdam
Former auto group employee cleared of stealing more than $1 million