Clara Michelle Rossignol, infant, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clara Michelle Rossignol, cherished daughter of Sean and Megan Rossignol was born on March 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, and passed away shortly after birth.

She is survived by her parents, Sean A. and Megan L. Rossignol of Carthage; her maternal grandparents, Kevin and Michelle Virkler of Lowville; two aunts, Alexis (Josh) Stephens of Black River, and Autumn Gutierrez of Carthage; an uncle, Michael Kuehnle of Carthage; maternal great-grandmother, Marietta Virkler of Castorland; paternal great-grandparents, Bert and Carol Gutierrez of Carthage; a great-great aunt, Linda Ryan of Black River; a special great-great aunt, Laura McCallops of Black River; many great aunts, great uncles and cousins. Clara was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Brandy Marie; and by her maternal great-grandfather, Elwood Virkler; and her maternal great grandparents, George and Marion Smith.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, following the calling hours at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.