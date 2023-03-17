Daniel F. Trembley, 67, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel F. Trembley, 67, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, in Syracuse, New York.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State St, Carthage NY 13619.

A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the spring at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

