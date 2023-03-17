Darryl L. Martin, 70, of Watertown and formerly of Felts Mills

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Darryl L. Martin, 70, of Watertown, NY and formerly of Felts Mills, NY, passed away on March 16, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on August 3, 1952, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Russell and Helen (Guga) Martin. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1969.

Following school he married Chris Lester of Felts Mills and together the couple had two daughters, before the marriage ended in divorce.

He worked for Nu Art Cleaners in Felts Mills, for his father’s construction company “Russell Martin Contracting”, he drove truck for Watertown Concrete, Laid Law Waste Management, and Pony Express, and retired from Gray’s Flower shop where he was a delivery driver for several years.

He loved working on cars and would help anyone in need.

Among his survivors are two daughters, Angela Goodwin, FL and Connie Benson, OK; three grandchildren, Cory Yaprem, Kaylee Goodwin, and Aspen Stroud, an Aunt, Virginia Martin, Felts Mills, NY; a sister in law, Joan Martin, Felts Mills, NY; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Greg Martin and a sister, Gayle Cleaver.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

It was Darryl’s wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Online condolences may be left at www.Brucefh.com.

