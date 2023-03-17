Fire destroys Lewis County garage

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A garage is a total loss following a fire in West Leyden early Thursday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say the call to 1743 Stinebrickner Road came in shortly before 1 a.m.

The two-stall detached garage was fully involved when Constableville firefighters arrived. Heat from the fire caused minimal damage to the nearby home.

Officials say a wood stove was the likely cause.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations
4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Richard Lillie
Edwards man jailed following domestic dispute

Latest News

Chelsea Van Tassel
First-year bowler undefeated heading into tourney final
By 1855, Irish immigrants were 10% of St. Lawrence County's population.
History lesson: Ogdensburg was destination for many Irish immigrants
Wake Up Weather
No blarney: Rain for St. Patrick’s Day
Federal disaster declaration for December blizzard