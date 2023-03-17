Fire destroys Lewis County garage

WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A garage is a total loss following a fire in West Leyden early Thursday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say the call to 1743 Stinebrickner Road came in shortly before 1 a.m.

The two-stall detached garage was fully involved when Constableville firefighters arrived. Heat from the fire caused minimal damage to the nearby home.

Officials say a wood stove was the likely cause.

