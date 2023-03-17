Fire destroys Lewis County garage
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A garage is a total loss following a fire in West Leyden early Thursday morning.
Lewis County dispatchers say the call to 1743 Stinebrickner Road came in shortly before 1 a.m.
The two-stall detached garage was fully involved when Constableville firefighters arrived. Heat from the fire caused minimal damage to the nearby home.
Officials say a wood stove was the likely cause.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.