First of 2 Maple Weekends kicks off Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maple producers are getting ready to open their sugar shacks to visitors. It’s all part of New York’s Maple Weekend.

March 18 and 19 kick off the first half of Maple Weekend with the celebration continuing on March 25 and 26.

Michele Ledoux from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event.

Visitors can see all aspects of maple making, from the tapping of the trees to sap collecting to the boiling of the sap into syrup.

Some producers will demonstrate the making of maple syrup into other products including maple cream, maple cotton candy, and maple sugar. Sampling will be available at most sugar houses.

Techniques of maple production vary from producer to producer. Visiting several of the participating sugaring houses offers a look at different kinds of facilities.

Maple syrup producers across the North Country will hold open houses with syrup-making demonstrations and products for sale both weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come tour the International Maple Museum Centre and enjoy a pancake breakfast being offered on all four days of the Maple Weekend starting at 7 a.m. and going to 11 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

Maple Weekend is free to the public. For a list of participating maple producers and directions to their sugarhouses visit www.mapleweekend.com.

