First-year bowler undefeated heading into tourney final

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chelsea Van Tassel just started bowling this season. She bowls weekly at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown.

She decided to try her luck in the Post-Standard Women’s Masters event in Syracuse.

Believe it or not, she’s undefeated heading into Saturday’s final which will be held in Baldwinsville.

She’s been able to shoot above her average.

With the handicap added on, she has set the pace for other bowlers to follow, an impressive performance by Van Tassel.

“Well, just starting bowling, and having 120 bowlers come out and then only taking the top 31, I was very surprised to see that I would make the cut,” she said. “Not only make the cut but make it through two days of tournament-style playing.

“And now, moving on to the third day, I’m very excited and I am not surprised in a way with the support and community of bowlers that we have in Watertown. They have grown me immensely and help communicate the entire process through the tournament. They all showed up, all the way to Syracuse and coached me through it. With that kind of support, you could dream of where you could go.”

