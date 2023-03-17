Gary L. Bouchard, 76, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Bouchard passed away on Wednesday (March 15, 2023) at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Gary L. Bouchard, age 76 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 9:30 am on Monday (March 20, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood).

Calling hours will be held on Sunday (March 19, 2023) from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bouchard passed away on Wednesday (March 15, 2023) at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Gail; two sons, Michael Bouchard and his children Hannah (North Carolina) and Jacob (currently enlisted in the US Navy as a Seabee); Alan (SueEllen) Bouchard and their children Lauren and Ethan; and a daughter Jacquelyn (Michael) Bouchard-Ball all of Ogdensburg.

Gary was born on May 23, 1946, in Mineola, NY, a son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Santay) Bouchard. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later from Canton ATC with an Associate’s Degree. On August 1, 1967, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He received his honorable discharge on July 31, 1973, and remained active in the Army Reserves as a Combat Engineer until his retirement in 1993. On May 30, 1970, Gary was married to Gail Bouchard at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Roland Menard as celebrant.

Gary worked as a Boiler Technician for JW Stevens company in Syracuse for over twenty-five years. He retired in 2010 but continued to repair boiler systems in the area. He was a former member of the VFW, served on the Grievance Board of Assessments, and the State Parks and Recreation Board. He enjoyed coaching Minor Hockey, fishing, golfing, traveling, playing cards, visiting with his friends at Phillips Diner, and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669; Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

