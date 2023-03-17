Hops Spot opens new location in Watertown

Hops Spot
Hops Spot(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Patrick’s Day is a fitting time to open a new bar and restaurant and that’s exactly what Hops Spot did.

Friday was the grand opening for its newest location in Watertown.

Though it’s new to the city, it’s not new to the north country.

The restaurant and poutinerie originated in Sackets Harbor in 2011. A location in Clayton opened in 2019, and there’s a Hops Spot in Syracuse.

While you can still order a burger and poutine, the new location includes a new menu item.

“Here we’ll be doing our pizzas, which we used to do at Skewed that was in the mall. So we’ll be bringing those back for this location specifically,” said Ashley Phillips, front of house manager.

The Hops Spot is located in the old Cavallario’s Cucina on Massey Street. Phillips says it took a bit of work to make sure the Hops Spot had its own unique look.

“We did a lot of renovations. The bar is all brand new, we added a little game room on the other side of the bar. But it was a lot of work,” she said.

There’s a bar for drinking and a game room for playing.

“We have skee-ball, we have an old Pac-Man game, and an old racing game, which will get switched out here and there,” said Phillips.

There’s also a dining room where Julia Toce was enjoying her lunch break.

“We were so excited to come on opening day! We’re excited for a new restaurant in town, period, but especially all the vegetarian and plant-based options. We go to the Clayton one a lot, and it’s just nice reliable good hot food,” she said.

The Hops Spot expanding its footprint and menu in the north country.

The restaurant will be open Friday through Sunday this week, and will reopen next Wednesday with it’s full hours, full menu, and late night pizza until 12 a.m.

