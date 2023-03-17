Irish festival returns after 4 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival is back for the first time since 2019.

People dressed in their shamrock green flocked to the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown for the return of the Irish Fest.

It has been four years since the Irish Fest has been held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish Fest runs all weekend with several different events.

