Irish flag raised outside Watertown City Hall

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Friday by raising the Irish flag in front of city hall.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians joined city council members and other members of the community to mark the occasion.

Mayor Jeff Smith declared March 17, 2023, as Irish American Heritage Day in Watertown.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is the oldest and largest Irish Catholic fraternal group operating in the United States.

