Judy A Sorrell, 68, of Watertown

Judy A Sorrell passed March 14, 2023, peacefully with her daughter by her side at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 68 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A Sorrell passed March 14, 2023, peacefully with her daughter by her side at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 68 years old.

Judy has always been very private, and it was her wishes not to have any services. Her family will have a celebration of life on a later date and time to be announced.

Born in Watertown on October 7, 1954, to the late Richard (Mary) Hamlin and Margaret Mothersell. She married Melvin Weston which ended in a divorce but not before they had their daughter Heather. She also remained very close to his family. She then married Roger Sorrell which also ended in divorce.

Judy worked at the Children’s Home for many years before getting her CNA and working in the nursing field until she was no longer able to work. She also worked many summers at Black River Campground where she herself enjoyed camping.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2013 that went to her brain, and she beat them both. She then went back to work doing in home care.

Surviving is her daughter Heather Weston and her grandson Gavin Weston. Her brothers Richard (Sue) Hamlin, Jerry (Kelly) Hamlin, Michael (Mary Kay) Greer and sister Laura Greer along with several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces, and nephews that she loved with her whole heart and was best known as “Ma” or “Grandma Jute”.

Also surviving is her best friends Sue and Randall Bell who have been a godsend to us over the past few years and amazing friends all of Judy’s life, and her best friend Mary Weston LaSage.

She predeceased by her father Richard (Mary)Hamlin, her brother Daniel Hamlin, sister Christine Hamlin a niece Nicole Weston that is more like a daughter to her and a couple nieces along with her beloved dog Jed.

Judy’s family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and rehab department and everyone else at the Carthage Centers for Rehabilitation and Nursing for all the amazing care they gave to her.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.