Local team heading to YMCA swimming championships
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown YMCA Blue Shark swimmers are heading to the 2023 New York State YMCA swimming championships this weekend in Buffalo.

Competition will take place Saturday and Sunday at Erie Community College.

A total of 42 swimmers from the team will take part in the event. The team has not attended the state competition since before COVID. Their last visit was March of 2019.

There are big expectations for the group of talented swimmers.

