No blarney: Rain for St. Patrick’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a 100% chance of rain today.

Rain will be off and on, so we’ll get a few cloudy breaks. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Parts of the north country could see measurable lake effect snow over the weekend. There’s a winter storm watch for the Tug Hill region of Jefferson and Lewis counties from 2 p.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow will be heaviest Saturday night and places with the highest accumulations could see more than 7 inches.

Overall, there’s a 50% chance of snow on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Saturday and around 30 on Sunday.

Spring starts Monday evening. There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation and highs will be in the upper 30s.

The first full day of spring is Tuesday and it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and there’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

