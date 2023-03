WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce rain all day tomorrow. Expect increasing clouds tonight with lows near 30.

Rain begins tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Lake effect snow showers are likely Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

Lake snow could be heavy Saturday night.

Some leftover snow showers are possible on Sunday.

