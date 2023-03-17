Solar farm could be built over old landfill in town of Potsdam

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Town of Potsdam officials are discussing a proposed solar project that could be built on top of an old landfill.

Changing Visions of Energy North America wants to lease land on Reynolds Road where a capped landfill is located to build a solar farm.

Town Supervisor Ann Carvill says there aren’t details yet on how many panels would be installed or if energy would be shared among residents.

“I believe there’s 160 acres, which is what we were told the other night. About 70 acres would be usable for landfill. The rest would be wetlands and for other reasons unusable,” she said.

The landfill itself was closed in 1986 and, according to Carvill, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation still has control of the cap.

Danielle Garrow who lives on Reynolds Road where the proposed solar project is set to be located says neighbors want to know how this will benefit the Norwood community.

“They want to know why they’re doing this and what’s it going to do for us on our road because we do lose power out here - constantly losing power out here like there’s no tomorrow. But, other than that, they’re going to wonder why and what’s it going to help,” she said.

Carvill says a solar company proposed a similar project near the same sight two years ago and was close to installing panels, but backed out at the last minute due to a failure of consolidating power from the local substation that was already serving other companies.

While the village of Potsdam already has a solar panel project along Lawrence Avenue, town officials say the proposed Reynolds Road project would be the first of its kind within the town of Potsdam.

The proposed project may be further discussed when the Potsdam Town Board meets on April 11.

Carvill says she wants to wait for other companies to throw their hat in the ring to see which proposal would best benefit the town of Potsdam.

