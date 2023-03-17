Susan L. Chapman, 67, of Watson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Susan L. Chapman, 67, of Number Four Road, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3G Fire Department on Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. Calling hours are on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Thousand Islands Land Trust
Land trust has plenty of work to do before getting $5.4M
City of Ogdensburg
Bills would allow Ogdensburg to tax state-owned land
Candles
William J. Smith, 88, of Massena
Candles
Hubert Jock, 96, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Lisa Marie Mitchell, 42, of Rooseveltown Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday, March 13, 2023...
Lisa Marie Mitchell, 42, of Akwesasne
Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, of Vero Beach, FL, and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY died Monday, March...
Howard Edward Sutliff, 93, formerly of Ogdensburg
Electric vehicle at charging station
Watertown buying 2 electric vehicles, charging stations
Candles
Marymargaret Griffith, 87, of Ogdensburg
Donald Roger Hagen, 80, of Elm Ridge Rd., passed away, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the VA...
Donald Roger Hagen, 80, of Philadelphia
Candles
Sherman Cota, 72, of Watertown