Susan L. Chapman, 67, of Watson

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Susan L. Chapman, 67, of Number Four Road, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3G Fire Department on Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. Calling hours are on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

