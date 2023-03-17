T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T.J. Maxx is opening its new store in less than two weeks.

The department store is currently in the Price Chopper plaza along Arsenal Street in the city of Watertown.

It’s moving to the old Bed Bath & Beyond store in the town of Watertown.

Some signs are already up and work is being done inside.

The new location in Towne Center at Watertown will hold a new store opening on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Frederick Wing, left, in court with his lawyer
Wing a step closer to being cleared of murder

Latest News

The Cheese Store
The Cheese Store closing after 51 years
Hops Spot
Hops Spot opens new location in Watertown
Solar panels
Solar farm could be built over old landfill in town of Potsdam
Former auto group employee cleared of stealing more than $1 million