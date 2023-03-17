T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T.J. Maxx is opening its new store in less than two weeks.

The department store is currently in the Price Chopper plaza along Arsenal Street in the city of Watertown.

It’s moving to the old Bed Bath & Beyond store in the town of Watertown.

Some signs are already up and work is being done inside.

The new location in Towne Center at Watertown will hold a new store opening on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

