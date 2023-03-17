TV Dinner: Dublin Lawyer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not only is this dish perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, it’s also great for any Friday during Lent.

Dublin Lawyer, Chef Chris Manning says, is also a great meal for impressing your friends and family.

Even better, it’s simple and easy to prepare.

Dublin Lawyer

- 1 tablespoon butter

- ¼ cup diced onion

- 1 cup sliced mushrooms

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- ½ pound cooked lobster

- ½ pound cooked shrimp

- 2 ounces Irish whiskey

- ¼ cup heavy cream

- Salt & pepper to taste

Sauté onion and mushrooms in butter until onion begins to wilt. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add lobster, shrimp, and whiskey. Light the whiskey to cook off the alcohol. Add cream and reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Serve over rice or mashed potatoes.

