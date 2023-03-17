Watertown looks to fix sewage discharge problem in wetlands

Beaver Meadows wetland area
Beaver Meadows wetland area(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late last year we saw sewage discharged into the Black River. Now the city of Watertown is under fire from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for discharging sewage into wetlands just west of the city.

With high volumes of rainwater and snowmelt, the city’s sewer system gets overwhelmed.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan says that sometimes forces the city to take drastic measures.

“The city of Watertown, they received a notice of violation from the DEC for some illicit discharge from our sanitary sewer system into the Beaver Meadows wetland area,” he said.

The wetlands take up a large area to the west of the city. Keenan says discharging sewage there was a bit of a last resort.

“It’s a last-ditch effort to provide some protection in some areas of the city - the southwest section of the city,” he said.

The issue arises from leaks in the city’s sewage system which allow groundwater to make its way into pipes. Keenan says that since 2020, the city has been working with a group in Syracuse to pinpoint infiltration hotspots.

“So they looked at a total of 11 sub-drainage basins that contribute to the main pipeline,” he said.

So far, they’ve pinpointed 63 hotspots. The city aims to seal those up very soon.

“We have a contract in place. We’ll be starting some work in probably the next month or two,” said Keenan.

He says this has been an ongoing issue for the past couple of decades and the city has already worked to combat overflow by altering pipes.

“All of those things have helped out. They’ve reduced the frequency of overflow events. However, we’re still having issues with it. So again it’s an ongoing process,” he said.

Watertown has until the end of the month to submit a plan to the DEC, Keenan said.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
‘We are pissed,’ says charity that donated van to Copenhagen Fire Department
4 St. Lawrence County men face drug charges
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas provided artist renderings of what their 2 new locations will look...
Downtown Watertown eatery opening 2 new locations
Property on Main Avenue will be used for permanent housing for the homeless
Watertown property chosen as site for permanent housing for homeless
Frederick Wing, left, in court with his lawyer
Wing a step closer to being cleared of murder

Latest News

North Country Goes Green Irish Festival
Irish festival returns after 4 years
Watertown celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by raising the Irish flag in front of city hall.
Irish flag raised outside Watertown City Hall
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Schumer unveils plan to deal with dangerous street drug during Watertown visit
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30