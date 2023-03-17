Wyatt H. Bishop, 26, of Carthage

Wyatt H. Bishop, 26, of Jackson II Road, Carthage, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wyatt H. Bishop, 26, of Jackson II Road, Carthage, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023.

Wyatt was born on May 8, 1996, in Carthage, the son of Louise M. Delair and the late Donald G. Bishop II. He was a 2014 graduate of Carthage Central School. He attended college in Burlington, New Jersey. He was currently working for Slack Chemical Company in Castorland.

He is survived by his mother and her husband, Louise and Rick Percy of Carthage; stepmother Becky ODett of Carthage; one brother: Donald G. Bishop III of Carthage; three sisters, Erin Elliott of Florida and Danielle Bishop of Plattsburgh and LeAnna Wormwood of Castorland; two stepsisters, Jennifer and Kilee Percy, both of Black River; a stepbrother, Brian Percy of Black River; and Wyatt’s dog, Tobi.

Wyatt is predeceased by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents, and a best friend, Keegan Willis.

Those that knew Wyatt, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Wyatt was an avid gamer, and loved to fish and snowboard, but most of all loved spending all his spare time with his best friend and dog, Tobi.

Wyatt will continue to stay with us all through our memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at the American Legion, Post 673, in Black River from 3pm – 6pm. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.