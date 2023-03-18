Friday Sports: Canton Boys’ Basketball falls to Haldane in Class C Championship game

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Canton Golden Bears met Haldane with a trip to the Boys’ State Class C Basketball Championship on the line in Glens Falls Friday morning.

In the 1st quarter, Eyil Odetoyinbo throws down 2: Canton down 5.

Vincent Nelson-Fuse buries the 3 pointer, the Golden Bears down 13-6 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Nelson-Fuse hits another trifecta as he finished with 11 on the day.

Ryan Jones drives the lane for the bucket plus he’s fouled. Canton trailing by 7.

It’s Jones again with the bucket and one. He finished with 12 on the day to put Canton within 4.

Nelson-Fuse misses but Odetoyinbo is there for the tip-in. Canton up 19-18 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Ethan Francey connects from downtown, tying the game at 22.

Then it was Odetoyinbo with the slam. He led Canton with 15.

Off the inbounds, Nelson-Fuse hits the 3 to put Canton up 39-29 after 3 quarters.

In the 4th quarter, Luke Wentworth hits the tough shot and is fouled: 41-36 Canton.

Late in the 4th, Haldane was up 1. It’s Odetoyinbo with the putback. This game goes to overtime tied at 48.

In overtime, Jones hits the circus shot and is fouled but Canton falls to Haldane 63-54 in overtime.

Despite the loss, it is a bright future ahead with both Jones and Odetoyinbo back next year.

”You know, coming back next year and adding the rest of our junior class and our sophomore class, which is very good, our sophomore class is very good. They’ll be able to lead the team and we’ll set goals at the beginning of next,” said Canton Boys’ Basketball Coach Troy Lassial.

