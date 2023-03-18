Harold D. Chartrand, 91, formerly of Croghan, passed unexpectedly at his residence in Brookside Senior Living Community on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold D. Chartrand, 91, formerly of Croghan, passed unexpectedly at his residence in Brookside Senior Living Community on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Harold was born July 13, 1931 in Croghan, a son of the late Anselm and Mary (Everard) Chartrand. Harold attended Father Leo Memorial School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 and served honorably until his discharge in 1954. Harold married the love of his life, Katherine Sylvia on November 25, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Middleboro, MA. The couple had nine children. Mrs. Chartrand predeceased him on August 28, 2017.

Upon his return from the Navy, Harold began working at the Latex Fibre Mill in Beaver Falls as an electrician, retiring in 1993. Harold enjoyed telling stories of fishing expeditions, hunting experiences and stories about his years at the mill. He loved showing off his photo album of fish he caught and recalling exactly where he caught each of them. Harold enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his boys. His favorite spot was High Falls, he enjoyed picnics and reunions there with his family. Harold other passions were gardening and berry picking.

Harold is survived by his nine children, Michael K. Chartrand of Watertown, Brian R. (Christine) Chartrand of Castorland, Cynthia L. (Keith) Sixberry of Carthage, John L. (Caron) Chartrand of Croghan, identical twins, David S. (Beverly) Chartrand of Oswego and Daniel S. (Darlene) Chartrand of Watertown, Anselm F. Chartrand of Castorland, Louis A. (Debbie) Chartrand of Boiceville, NY and Theresa L. (Eric) Moore of Appleton, WI. Harold was blessed with 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Kate Kraus of Liverpool, NY, three sister-in-law’s, Ann Chartrand of Lowville, Mary Stearns and Lorraine Chapman, both of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, Katherine and his parents, Anselm and Mary, he was predeceased by a granddaughter April Chartrand, a great-granddaughter Ellie Steel, two sisters, Sally Shaw and Shirley Chartrand, a brother Gale Chartrand and two brother-in-law’s John Sylvia and Jack Kraus.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Croghan Fire Department, 6860 Fire Hall Street; Croghan, NY 13327.

A memorial service and burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery with military honors will be held later in the spring at a time to be announced.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com Arrangements for Harold D. Chartrand are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.