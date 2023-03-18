John T. Brady, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John T. Brady, 82, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, March 11, 2023.

John was born in the town of Worth October 18, 1940, son of Francis and Lillian Tiff Brady. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1958. He worked many years for the City of Watertown and retired as foreman of Public Works. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends and also enjoyed Vernon Downs. He was an avid fan of the L. A. Dodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

John is survived by his sister Marlyn Brady, Watertown; brother James Brady and wife Colleen, Bartlett, IL; nephew Mike Brady, Bartlett, IL; his long time companion’s daughter Lori Duff, Watertown; and cousins. His companion, Jean Duff, predeceased him. His family would like to thank and acknowledge Lori, Cheryl, Linda, and Paul for the care and concern they provided for John.

As per his wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in John’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. or SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

