Miss Ireland Pageant returns this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Returning this year is the Miss Ireland Pageant.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Returning this year is the Miss Ireland Pageant. The contest Friday was open to ladies between the ages of 16 and 20 years old of Irish descent.

Each contestant told a poem, story, or gave a speech encompassing an Irish theme.

The winner received a $1,500 dollar scholarship with the first runner up also winning a $1000 dollar scholarship.

Hosting the event Friday at the Dulles State Office Building was the 2021 Vice-Queen of the Miss Belleza Mexico-USA Pageant, and 7 News’ own Sandy Torres.

