34th annual Shamrock Run kicks off Saturday’s festivities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the festivities kicked off at the Dulles State Office Building Saturday, hundreds got up bright and early for the YMCA’s 34th Annual Shamrock Run.

Participants had the choice between tackling a 5K course or a 2.2 mile trek through the city.

Runners received a t-shirt for signing up and the fastest runners in each age group received metals later in the day, at the Dulles State Office Building.

Last year, the event was held independently. Now, it is officially part of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

The YMCA’s managing director says it’s the best possible way to start the St. Patty’s Day weekend.

“We’re just really excited to be at the State Office Building. Having our racers go over after, hopefully. Just enjoying the weekend. It’s a great weekend with the Irish Fest and our run. We are excited to bring the community together and start your Irish Fest with a run,” said YMCA Managing Director Shawna Cutuli.

The YMCA will be hosting another race in June.

