Edith M. Rybke, 85, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Edith M. Rybke, 85, 378 State Highway 37, formerly a longtime resident of Drum Street Road, peacefully passed away late Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 in the comfort of her home, where she had been under the loving care of her sister, Barb, her daughter, Jean, and her granddaughters, Mya, Santana, and Cameron.

Edith was born on May 28, 1937 in Saranac Lake, the daughter of the late Malcolm and Charlotte (Tarbell) Gadway. She attended Mohawk school before going to Bombay High School. She married Francis Tarbell in 1953, they were blessed with 6 children before their marriage ended. On January 15, 1983, she married Philip Rybke in Albion. He predeceased her on September 27, 2022.

Edith worked for a short time as a hairdresser and dedicated most of her life to raising her children, who along with their children gave her the greatest joys in life. She loved to shop and sew, do puzzles and word search, watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and was a fierce player of a good game of Scrabble. Edith had a very generous spirit and would assist anyone in need. She was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group and the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens Club.

Edith is survived by her loving children, Dawn Tarbell, Jeffrey (Regina) Tarbell, Jean (Thomas) Square, Bruce (Beatrice) Tarbell, and James (Megan) Tarbell, all of Akwesasne; a chosen daughter, Theresa Oakes (Trey Adams); 27 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Hillyard of Akwesasne; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Carmen Tarbell; a brother, Reginald Gadway; and a special aunt, Mae Tarbell.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Wednesday 3-6:00 PM and Thursday 1:00 PM until the service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the St. Regis Mission Church Heritage Fund or the Hospice of the North Country.

