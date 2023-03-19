Partial road block on Route 12 in Town of Pamelia as crews work on fire

A section of Route 12 is partially closed in the Town of Pamelia while crews work on a house fire.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A section of Route 12 is partially closed in the Town of Pamelia while crews work on a house fire.

A portion of Route 12 near the intersection of Route 342 is closed heading towards Watertown as fire fighters work to knock down a fire at the corner of Brown Road and Route 342.

Responders replied to initial calls of a basement fire at the home and report everyone made it out safe.

