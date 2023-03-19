Peggy Tryon, 65, of Mannsville

Peggy Tryon was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on March 18, 2023, at age 65. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Peggy Tryon was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on March 18, 2023, at age 65. She passed peacefully in her home, where she wanted to be.

Peggy married the love of her life, Edwin, on August 16, 1975. Together, they had 3 children: Jennifer (Timothy) Clark, Timothy Tryon, Melissa Smith. Peggy enjoyed raising her children in the same home she lived in for almost 40 years on Woodpecker Lane in Mannsville.

Peggy enjoyed her time as a stay-at-home mom. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and crafting. Peggy was a long-time member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed attending services.

As much as she enjoyed her children, she loved her grandchildren even more! Peggy has 5 grandchildren: Timothy (Brittany), Karlina, Lucius, Garrett, Norah.

Peggy grew up in a large family with many siblings: Rick (Marsha), Linda, Pam, Sandy, Rosemary (Charlie), Robert, Tracy, William, Eddie, Annette, and Valerie. Peggy is predeceased by her parents Annie Dionne and Richard Lasell.

Peggy will be dearly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

As per Peggy’s request no funeral service will be held. To honor Peggy’s memory, a gathering to celebrate her life will be held at the Kingdom Hall in Adams, NY on Saturday, April 8th at 3:00 pm.

A private family gathering will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

