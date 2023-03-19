Saturday Sports: Hammond Girls’ Basketball advances to state title game

TROY, New York (WWNY) - The top ranked team in the state in Class D, the Hammond Lady Red Devils, met Panama Saturday morning in the State Class D Semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College with a trip to the state title game Sunday on the line.

Hailee Manning drove baseline for the game’s first points: Hammond up 2.

Some nice passing results in the Sadey Sprabary bucket to put Hammond up 13-9 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Ava Howie comes up with the loose ball and gets the roll: Hammond on top 6.

Howie misfires on the 3, but Sprabary is there for the board and bucket: 17-11 Hammond.

The Lady Red Devils are running as Landree Kenyon finishes. Kenyon finished with 27 points on the day.

Then it was Kenyon with the trifecta: 34-20 Hammond.

With time winding down in the 2nd quarter, Manning gets the rebound and putback to put Hammond up 38-26 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter ,Sprabary connects down low to put Hammond up 65-43 after 3 quarters.

In the 4th quarter, Howie comes up with the loose ball and kisses 2 off glass. She led Hammond with 28 points on the night.

Hammond beats Panama 78-56 to advance to the State Class D title game Sunday where they will face Oxford for the State Class D title.

”It’s the same type of style that we’ve seen today and seen last week. They have one girl that we really need to focus on where she is, it’s where most of their offense comes from. They’re more of a 3 point threat, so we’re working. We had practice today after our game and worked on our zone defense a little bit to get ready for tomorrow,” said Hammond Girls’ Basketball Coach Alyssa Crosby.

In men’s college lacrosse action from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted SUNY Geneseo.

In the 1st period, Clarkson was down 2-0 when Thomas Fiebich dents net, cutting the Geneseo lead in half.

In the 4th period, the score was 10-7 Clarkson when Tyler Hall went top shelf, increasing the Golden Knights lead to 11-7.

Then it was Connor Matthews with the fast break tally as Clarkson moves to 6-0 with a 12-10 win over SUNY Geneseo.

On the women’s side, St. Lawrence looked to snap a 2 game skid as they hosted the University of Rochester.

In the 1st period, Charlotte Powell found the mark on the doorstep to put the Lady Saints up 1-0.

Two minutes later, it was Powell again, this time going top shelf for her 2nd goal of the game: 2-0 St. Lawrence.

In the 2nd period, the score was 6-1 Lady Saints when Jacqui Cloutier splits the pipes to put St. Lawrence up 7-1.

Still in the 3rd, it was 11-8 St. Lawrence when Neve Ley connects on the free position.

St. Lawrence holds on to beat the University of Rochester 14-11.

In Potsdam, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted RIT.

In the 3rd period, the score was 9-3 RIT when Madelynn Barnum goes high for the tally: 9-4 RIT.

With the score, 11-6 it’s Barnum with her 3rd goal of the day pulling Clarkson within 4.

Barnum gets Clarkson to within 3, but RIT beats Clarkson 15-9.

The Cinderella team in the NCAA tournament, Farleigh Dickinson University, has a bit of local flavor to it.

FDU Coach Tobin Anderson began his coaching career as an assistant at Clarkson for the 1996-97 season.

After 2 years as an assistant at LeMoyne, Anderson returned to Clarkson to become the head coach of the Golden Knights from 1999-2004, where he posted a 67-66 record.

After beating top seed Purdue 63-58 in the biggest upset in tournament history Friday night, Anderson says his team has proven that they belong playing with the big boys.

”We’re a little irritated. We all have a chip on our shoulder. People say we shouldn’t be here, we shouldn’t be in the tournament, all that kind of stuff we have to listen to. We want to prove people wrong. I think people see now that we do belong. Here’s the thing, we’re getting better, too. We played really well these last 2 games and that’s a credit to our guys and we are definitely getting better and that’s an exciting thing,” said Anderson.

