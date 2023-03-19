St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The four unions in the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unanimously back one candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.

Sunday, St. Lawrence County Corrections Association Local 2390 sent out a press release declaring their endorsement for Patrick (Rick) Engle for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.

St. Lawrence County Corrections Association Local 2390 is the 4th and final union in the Sheriff’s Office to send out an endorsement in favor of Engle.

“We strongly believe that Rick Engle is the right person for the position,” stated the union’s press release. “We encourage you to join the St. Lawrence County Corrections Association in supporting Patrick “Rick” Engle for St. Lawrence County Sheriff. We believe Rick’s leadership skills, professionalism and integrity make him the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. "

