St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff

Rick Engle
Rick Engle(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The four unions in the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unanimously back one candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.

Sunday, St. Lawrence County Corrections Association Local 2390 sent out a press release declaring their endorsement for Patrick (Rick) Engle for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.

St. Lawrence County Corrections Association Local 2390 is the 4th and final union in the Sheriff’s Office to send out an endorsement in favor of Engle.

“We strongly believe that Rick Engle is the right person for the position,” stated the union’s press release. “We encourage you to join the St. Lawrence County Corrections Association in supporting Patrick “Rick” Engle for St. Lawrence County Sheriff. We believe Rick’s leadership skills, professionalism and integrity make him the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. "

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
Former auto group employee cleared of stealing more than $1 million
Hops Spot
Hops Spot opens new location in Watertown
The Cheese Store
The Cheese Store closing after 51 years
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

Latest News

Saturday Sports: Hammond Girls’ Basketball advances to state title game
34th annual Shamrock Run kicks off Saturday’s festivities
St. Patrick’s Hockey Classic returns to a packed house and a charitable cause
North Country Goes Green Irish Fest is back bigger and better