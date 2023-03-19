St. Patrick’s Hockey Classic returns to a packed house and a charitable cause

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual St. Patrick’s Hockey Classic returned this weekend to a packed house and a charitable cause.

Every year, the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association hosts a free two-game tournament to benefit a family in need.

This year, the event is raising money for the McNitt family, who need to buy a handicap-accessible van to meet the needs of their 5-year-old daughter, Charlie.

Raffle baskets were on hand as well as other activities like chuck-a-puck to support the family. Charlie’s mother says this year’s turnout means the world.

“It’s truly humbling. That’s the best way to put it. It’s humbling that so many people want to be here to just show Charlie some love,” Katy McNitt said, “We have family members, long-time family friends, and people we’ve played hockey with since we were young out on the ice today.”

When asked how Charlie was enjoying the night, Katy said “She’s actually doing great tonight. She’s really enjoying seeing all of her friends out here. Her teachers have come, and her one-to-one aide from school, a couple of her therapists, and some of her classmates, and then of course a bunch of our family members, community members, and people who support her on a regular basis.”

