2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say

Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady Judd said the search will continue 24/7 until both men are found.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for two men who appeared to have drowned after jumping into the water from a rental boat, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Velcky Velasquez and her boyfriend Orlando Ortiz rented a boat to celebrate their one-year anniversary of being together.

Jeffrey Marrero and his two children, 8- and 10-year-old daughters, joined the couple on the boat on Lake Eloise.

Everyone on the 16-foot vessel was inexperienced boaters but wanted to anchor in the water.

Judd said Velasquez jumped into the water with the anchor, but it was not tied to the boat, which began floating away.

Ortiz and Marrero jumped into the water to help Velasquez, but they are not strong swimmers and ended up going underwater, authorities said.

The two little girls were still on the boat and called 911 to report what happened.

Deputies heard the 911 call live via a new system and headed to the boat ramp immediately, knowing there was no public access to the lake.

When they arrived, they saw a man who was actively putting a boat into the water and asked him for help.

The good Samaritan shared his boat, which allowed deputies to rescue Velasquez and the young girls.

Several agencies are working together to find Ortiz and Marrero. Judd said the search will continue 24/7 until both men are found.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession
Former President Donald Trump
North Country representatives react to Trump’s claims of pending arrest
Rick Engle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump calls for protests, but even supporters dismiss idea
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Bright Star
Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for ‘Bright Star’