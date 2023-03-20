Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy

Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.

Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.

Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a...
Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia boy.(Source: NCMEC)

The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx moving to new location on March 30
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man flees traffic stop, charged with drug possession
Former President Donald Trump
North Country representatives react to Trump’s claims of pending arrest
Rick Engle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office unions unanimously back Engle for sheriff
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump calls for protests, but even supporters dismiss idea
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Bright Star
Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for ‘Bright Star’