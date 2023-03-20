Celebration of Life: George Waite, 86, of Champion

A Celebration of Life for Mr. George Waite, 86, who passed away on February 19, 2023, will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Mr. George Waite, 86, who passed away on February 19, 2023, will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Carthage Elks Club 511 Fulton St, Carthage, NY 13619.

He will be laid to rest in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.