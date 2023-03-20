Father who lied about son’s death going to prison

Kaleb Stevens
Kaleb Stevens(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A father who lied to co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia is going to prison.

In Jefferson County Court Monday, Kaleb Stevens was sentenced to 2-4 years in state custody.

Stevens was sentenced as a second felony offender, meaning he has a prior conviction for a serious crime.

Stevens, who was 30 when he was arrested last October, pleaded to two counts of grand larceny, fourth degree in January and was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, troopers said Stevens told people his son had died of leukemia in August, and he needed money for the funeral. Two people donated a total f $1,500, troopers said, and co-workers at FineLine Constructors in Adams donated hundreds more.

More than $1,000 was donated to a GoFundMe page.

When word of Stevens’ deception began circulating, there was an outpouring of anger among the people who tried to help him - they called what he did heartbreaking and disgusting.

