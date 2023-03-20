Kerry Elizabeth Dunn-O’Brien, 69, of Cape Vincent

Kerry Elizabeth Dunn-O’Brien passed away at her home in Cape Vincent, NY on March 14, 2023. She was 69 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Kerry Elizabeth Dunn-O’Brien passed away at her home in Cape Vincent, NY on March 14, 2023. She was 69 years old.

Kerry was born on October 27, 1953, in Yonkers, NY, to Patricia (Cullen) Dunn and Thomas Patrick Dunn. Following her father’s sudden death in 1957, her mother married Robert E. Lee, of Stamford, Conn., who served as a much-revered and cherished second father to Kerry throughout her life. A graduate of Fox Lane High School in Bedford, NY, Kerry wed Kevin John O’Brien, of South Salem, NY, on January 28, 1979.

Together, the two settled on Mill River Road in South Salem, where they raised two children, Sean O’Brien, 42, currently of Pound Ridge, NY, and Cassandra O’Brien-Bates, 40, currently of Richmond, Va. Kerry worked for the Katonah-Lewisboro School District for more than 20 years in a variety of capacities, including secretary of the guidance department at John Jay Middle School.

Kerry was extraordinarily blessed with a profound capacity for kindness and a deep-seated wisdom that allowed her to help many people through life’s biggest challenges with constant compassion, insight and strength. In fact, these unique gifts were so instantly recognizable that complete strangers would often open up to Kerry and seek comfort and healing in her presence. Kerry had an infectious smile and keen wit and never let anyone forget how much they were loved, cherished and appreciated, both in this world and forever after, even while keeping them grounded in a kind, but fair, reality.

She often found calm and peace attending to her flower garden, and she found immense joy in laughing with her grandson Patrick, whether they were together or chatting through FaceTime. Though she will be missed by all who knew her, her presence will always be found in a well-timed prank and the spectacular sunsets over the St. Lawrence River that she so often enjoyed from her dock in her retirement.

A loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, she was predeceased by her mother, both of her fathers, mother and father-in-law, one nephew, two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, her two children, her son-in-law, Andrew Bates, and her beloved grandson, Patrick Thomas Bates. She is also survived by eight siblings: Eileen Dunn Morris, James (Kathy) Dunn, Daryl (Bernard) Diekman, Robert Lee, John (Andrea) Lee, Stephen (Cassie) Dunn, Michael (Luana) Dunn, and Patricia (Michael) Roth, as well as 21 celebrated nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. There will be a gathering for all after the service, with the location to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.